October marks Kids Free October, a month of FREE admission for kids to over 43 museums across San Diego. To celebrate, you'll want to save the date for the Kids Free in October kick-off event that is just as exciting, Museum Mash Up! On Sunday, October 1 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., more than 10 museums will be on-site offering hands-on activities, entertainment, and more at The New Children's Museum Park.