City Council President Myrtle Cole has a new plan for funding the battles against the homelessness crisis and ongoing Hepatitis A outbreak. She, and Councilmembers Bry, Alvarez and Gomez, are asking Mayor Faulconer to re-direct $5 million earmarked for a special election.

KUSI Contributor and AM-760 Radio Host Mark Larson joined KUSI to discuss the plan and how the mayor might react.