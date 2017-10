Low amounts of xylitol decrease dogs overall blood sugar level. Often times signs are seen in the first 30-60 minutes after ingestion. Some of these initial signs include weakness, vomiting, incoordination, and seizures. After 10 hours and up to 72 hours, owners may see signs such as depression, lethargy, abdominal pain, or hemorrhage. If you suspect your pet has ingested any amount of a product containing xylitol take them to your veterinarian immediately.