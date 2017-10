Solana Beach Sunset 5K take place Saturday, October 7 at 4 p.m. The event will raise money for Champions for Health's diabetes prevention program. The event highlights the importance of taking charge of your health, and introduces healthy activities for people of all ages. The Solana Beach Sunset 5K is the only 5K on the beach at sunset in San Diego County. It is a family friendly event with kids activities prior to and following the run/walk.