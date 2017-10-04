San Diego students participate in National Walk to School Day

About 300 elementary school students participated in the annual National Walk to School Day Wednesday sponsored by Safe Kids San Diego. Students walked a short distance to Ross Elementary where they participated in an all-school assembly focusing on safety. Members of the Safe Routes to School team were on hand with important safety information and offered parents tips.
