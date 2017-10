4th graders from Finney, Kellogg and Silverwing Elementary Schools are making a splash this week. Kaiser Permanente is providing a grant of over $93,000 to the Friends of Chula Vista Parks and Rec.

The children go to the Loma Verde Aquatic Center for the lessons. Over 1800 children will get free swim lessons over a 2 year period.

The program will help to reduce drowning, increase water safety, and raise the level of physical fitness among kids.