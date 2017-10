Young actor Blake Jenner played Ryder Lynn in the teen dramedy series 'Glee' and recently starred in the critically-acclaimed dramedy 'The Edge of Seventeen' with Woody Harrelson. Now he's also producing, and starring as Billy, an angry teen who finds himself in a dangerous situation, in 'Juvenille.' The film will screen to the public at 8 p.m. Friday at Regal Theater Horton Plaza as part of San Diego International Film Festival.