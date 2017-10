Cheryl Storms of San Diego will be a contestant on "Best Baker in America" which will be premiering Wednesday, September 27th at 10pm ET/PT on Food Network. . Last year, Cheryl opened Finn Town, which specializes in cakes, homemade brioche hamburger buns, and bread. She was a competitor on the Food Network's Holiday Baking Championship. . Most recently, she was seen on the 2016 edition of the Food Network's Holiday Baking Championship.