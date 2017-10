Debra Lee Baldwin helped launched the gardening world's interest in succulents in 2007 with the first edition of Designing with Succulents, and with her two other books Succulent Container Gardens and Succulents Simplified.On Monday, October 9, 2017, Debra, widely hailed as the "Queen of Succulents," will release the completely revised second edition of her best-selling book Designing with Succulents.