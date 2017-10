13-year-old Kenan Pala started Kids4Community to help others. His latest endeavor has a group of kid and adult volunteers helping to create sanitary care packages for those in Mexico affected by a devastating earthquake and those in Puerto Rico, many of which are still without power. Joined by volunteers Aadam Awad, 13, Yesenia Lara, 14, and Sabrina Lara, 10, Pala shares what the group is doing.