Prop E was approved two years ago and the Escondido Union School District is working hard using these monies to improve the schools. The Escondido Union School Districtwill be opening a new Math and Science Building at Mission Middle School. The $7.5 million, 16,884 square foot, state-of-the-art Science, Technology, Engineering, and Math (STEM) facility has six classrooms, four science labs, two project rooms, and two instructor collaboration rooms.