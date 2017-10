Tickets are still available for the infield festival, Taste of Breeders' Cup: San Diego, where 20 San Diego restaurants will be serving up eats on the infield of the racetrack during the Breeders' Cup World Championships. These restaurants include San Diego favorites like Puesto, iSalud! and Poseidon Restaurant, and tickets are just $35 for Friday, $50 for Saturday, and $85 for both days making this a fairly affordable way for San Diegans to attend this world-class event.