Sandie Lampe and the Pet Patrol joined GMSD to let everyone know about the 9th annual Bow Wow Brunch Cruise aboard the Hornblower Sunday, October 22. Bow Wow Brunch Cruise is offered to help raise money and awareness about orphaned pets at Helen Woodward Animal Center. Sandie Lampe is an award-winning Pet Columnist for San Diego Home Garden/Lifestyle Magazine and a KUSI contributor.