Dumbledore is a two-month-old Dachshund/Border Collie blend. Dumbledore is a very friendly puppy who loves to wrestle with his siblings. He thinks toys are a lot of fun too! His breed blend suggests a very active dog that will probably love to run and hike when he gets older. Both breeds are also bred to work, so he will probably be fairly easy to train and might be able to even do some neat tricks! With a name like Dumbledore, you know that he will bring magic into his new family's world