The 2007 California wildfire season saw more than 9,000 separate wildfires that charred more than 1 million acres of land.

It's been 10 years this week since the largest — the Witch Creek Fire — burned nearly 2,000 acres and took the lives of two people, injuring dozens including firefighters.

KUSI was joined by Chief Brian Fennessy, Chief Tony Mecham and Chief Brett Van Wey of the San Diego Fire-Rescue Department.