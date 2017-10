Sandie Lampe and the Pet Patrol joined GMSD to spread awareness for Reptile Month. Reptiles make wonderful alternative pets for people who are busy and work long hours. They are low maintenance both physically and emotionally. They don't need a ton of affection and are often OK being left alone for long periods of time. Sandie Lampe is an award-winning Pet Columnist for San Diego Home Garden/Lifestyle Magazine and a KUSI contributor.