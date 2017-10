Team NPF Walk in San Diego is a family friendly, 5K walk and community event dedicated to finding a cure for psoriatic disease. If you are living with psoriasis and/or psoriatic arthritis, we invite you to join our legion of Psoriatic Psuperheroes to meet others living with the disease and raise much needed awareness. The walk is Saturday, October 28, 2017 at Mission Bay Park in Crown Point. Registration begins at 8 a.m. and the walk starts at 9 a.m.