A park bench at the charming Pioneer Park in Mission Hills is the "Central Park" setting for San Diego Actors Theatre's (SDAT) upcoming site-specific production of The Zoo Story by four time Pulitzer Prize-Winning Playwright, Edward Albee. Weekend performances run from October 28th through November 12th (Saturday and Sunday 2 p.m. matinees).

More information: www.sdactorstheatre.net or (858) 268- 4494