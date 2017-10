For more than a decade, The Westgate Hotel has partnered with international designer Zandra Rhodes for the most notable fashion event in San Diego. The Westgate is pleased to present the return of Zandra Rhodes with a boldly acclaimed fashion show and luncheon.

Rhodes will be exclusively showcasing her chic Vintage Vibe With Lipstick collection for the very first time in San Diego in the hotel's Versailles Ballroom on Tuesday, October 24 at 11:30 a.m.