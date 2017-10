OB is a 6 1/2 year old retired racing greyhound residing at the Greyhound Adoption Center in El Cajon and is one of five greyhounds that arrived on Aug. 5 and given beach-themed names. OB cannot live in a home with cats or small dogs, but he is exceptionally patient with children and would enjoy a busy home with respectful children of all ages. For more information on OB visit HoundSavers.org.