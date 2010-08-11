Ed Lenderman joined KUSI NEWS in 2000 after 17 years in broadcasting. He's earned several Emmy and Golden Mike Awards for his coverage of the Mt. St. Helens eruption, Queen Elizabeth's visit to San Diego, and a SWAT standoff in Escondido.

The highlight of his career is the recognition he's received for a documentary and series he produced and anchored on the endangered wildlife in Africa.

In his spare time, Ed enjoys competitive tennis, running and body surfing. He also reads a great deal, mostly current events and non-fiction to keep his daily reporter duties fine-tuned.