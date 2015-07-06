Carlos Amezcua

An award winning veteran newsman, he has spent more than 35 years covering major news stories around the world, most recently for FOX Television in Los Angeles.

From his early days anchoring morning drive radio news, Carlos showed an unflappable ability to report breaking news. Moving to television, Carlos was also a skilled film news photographer who would push his way with his trusty Bell & Howell to get the best shot. As an aggressive, young journalist Carlos reported major stories on the CBS Evening News with Walter Cronkite and later with Dan Rather. Hurricane Gloria, the Mexico City and Northridge earthquakes, the Malibu fires and the eruption of Mt. St. Helens are just a few of the natural disaster he has covered. A major turning point in his career at CBS was the infamous Macdonald's Massacre in San Ysidro, California. His steady, round the clock reporting, nationally and internationally, earned him numerous Emmy and press awards. As an investigative reporter, Carlos uncovered corruption, child abuse and government waste. He covered the Reagan White House and has interviewed President George H. W. Bush and his wife Barbara, President Jimmy Carter, Senator Hilary Clinton, Mexican President Carlos Salinas de Gortari, Secretary of State Colin Powell and many more.

Carlos has been awarded 22 Emmys including one for 'Outstanding Journalistic Enterprise' and another for his coverage of Mexican politics. He also received awards from the Associated Press, The Radio Television News Association's "Golden Mikes" and was part of the team that won the prestigious George Foster Peabody Award.

For 17 years, Carlos was also the co-anchor of the top rated KTLA Morning News. He and his team are widely credited for changing morning television in America with innovation and personality. In 2006, The National Hispanic Media Coalition honored Carlos with its National Impact Award for excellence in broadcast journalism. During his years as a news anchor, his professional and steady demeanor has been credited with re-assuring viewers through live coverage of the LA Riots, the many fires and earthquakes, the massive flooding and mudslides. The Daily News called Carlos Amezcua, "LA's Best Anchorman".

Other on-air duties and appearances include guest-hosting radio shows on ESPN Radio, KFI and KEIB as well as serving as the on-air voice for the annual national Latin Grammy Awards broadcast. An avid songwriter, Carlos received a Gold Record for writing lyrics on the rock band Chicago's Christmas album.

Carlos is also an accomplished artist. His oil paintings have been showcased at many art galleries and shows in Southern California. In addition, he was commissioned to produce the official artwork for the 2006 Lexus Newport to Ensenada International Yacht Race.