Coastal Commission votes on San Onofre toxic waste storage

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) - People living near the now closed San Onofre Nuclear Power Plant might be interested in a key vote Tuesday of the California Coastal Commission.

This will either approve or deny Edison's plan to expand its storage of spent nuclear fuel at the plant.

The plan is to store the waste in steel drums guaranteed to last 20 years and store them on the beach near San Onofre State Park.

The meeting will be held at Long Beach Convention Center at noon Tuesday.

Local activist, Donna Gilmore, sat down with KUSI and talked more about the issue. 

