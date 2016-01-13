KUSI News’ morning weathercaster Francella Perez was born in San Jose, Costa Rica and relocated to Los Angeles as a young girl.



For 13 years Francella Perez has worked both producing and presenting weather forecasts in Los Angeles for Telemundo and Mundo Fox. She served as co-host of Telemundo’s morning show “Acceso Total”, and Mundo Fox's, entertainment show “Viva el 22”.



Francella holds a Bachelors of Arts Degree in English Literature from UCLA, along with a Certification in Geoscience Broadcast Meteorology and a Bachelors of Science Degree in Geoscience Broadcast Meteorology from Mississippi State University. She is a member of the National Weather Association and serves as a NWA Weather Ambassador. Over the course of her career, Francella has earned many accolades including the prestigious “Golden Mike” award.



Francella enjoys staying active by working out. She is an avid runner, loves taking Zumba classes, practices yoga, and loves to dance Salsa. She is no stranger to the outdoors, and takes full advantage of the vast network of North County's hiking trails.



Francella is a seasoned meteorologist who is passionate about weather and what it means for the viewers. Relatively new to the San Diego area, she looks forward to getting more involved with the community KUSI serves.



She currently lives in North County with her husband and two children.