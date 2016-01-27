San Onofre Power Plant closure sparks lawsuit - KUSI News - San Diego, CA

San Onofre Power Plant closure sparks lawsuit

Posted: Updated:
San Onofre Power Plant closure sparks lawsuit San Onofre Power Plant closure sparks lawsuit

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) - How do you feel about paying billions of dollars for the mistake of giant corporations?

It happened to taxpayers during the bail out of banks.

Now it's happening to electric customers here in Southern California.

We're talking about the San Onofre Nuclear Plant and the secret back room deal that makes everyone pay for their mistakes.

Mike Aguirre is still attacking, only this time, he's shining the light on secret meetings that cost the people of California billions of dollars.

The meeting was between the head of the PUC and the head of the company he's supposed to be regulating, the owner of the San Onofre Nuclear Power Plant.

In the end, the rate payer was stuck with $3.3 billion. The company that made the mistake, pays one-third of that.

MOST POPULAR SAN DIEGO NEWS

Stories
Videos
loading...

  • SAN DIEGO WEATHER Supercast

  • Supercast | Meet the Weather Team
Powered by Frankly

KUSI News

4575 Viewridge Ave. San Diego, CA 92123
Newsroom: 858-571-NEWS (6397)
Turko Files: 858-571-FILE (3453)
Business offices: 858-571-5151

Powered by WorldNow
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KUSI. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.