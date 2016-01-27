San Onofre Power Plant closure sparks lawsuit

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) - How do you feel about paying billions of dollars for the mistake of giant corporations?

It happened to taxpayers during the bail out of banks.

Now it's happening to electric customers here in Southern California.

We're talking about the San Onofre Nuclear Plant and the secret back room deal that makes everyone pay for their mistakes.

Mike Aguirre is still attacking, only this time, he's shining the light on secret meetings that cost the people of California billions of dollars.

The meeting was between the head of the PUC and the head of the company he's supposed to be regulating, the owner of the San Onofre Nuclear Power Plant.

In the end, the rate payer was stuck with $3.3 billion. The company that made the mistake, pays one-third of that.