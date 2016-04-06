Mike Aguirre demands more answers on San Onofre probe

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) — Former city attorney Mike Aguirre is urging State Attorney General Kamala Harris to enforce criminal search warrants issued against Southern California Edison and the California Public Utilities Commission.

Aguirre said investigators with the attorney general's office searched the home of former CPUC President, Michael Peevy after obtaining a search warrant.

Investigators found handwritten notes that showed Peevy had met with Southern California Edison officials in Poland after the San Onofre Nuclear Plant shut down.

There, Aguirre said, they came up with a deal to shift the shutdown costs from utility shareholders to ratepayers.

But now, Aguirre said, State Attorney General Harris is not keeping up with the investigation.

Harris is now a candidate for the U.S. Senate. She has yet to comment on Aguirre's request.

In the meantime, Congressman Darrell Issa is calling on the Department of Energy to hold a forum in California to discuss how the nation should manage its nuclear waste.

He released this statement to KUSI Tuesday:

"With the San Onofre nuclear facility at the front of Southern Californians' minds, it makes zero sense that the Department of Energy wouldn't seek to hear from us on how to address nuclear waste storage and disposal. I encourage the Department of Energy to take this opportunity to engage with the local communities to find out the best way to move forward swiftly on this important issue."