Measure L: General Election

Measure L would require citizens’ initiatives and referendums to be placed on the City’s November General Election ballot. At present, initiatives and referendums can be placed on either the City’s November General Election ballot or the City’s June Primary ballot.

YES ON MEASURE L

Alliance San Diego and most Democrats are in favor of Measure L.

NO ON MEASURE L

Lincoln Club opposes this measure. A NO vote would mean this would stay as they are — voting would take place in either November or June.