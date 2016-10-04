County officials detail 'handful of problems' with marijuana legalization

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) — A letter prepared by county officials detailing the problems associated with the legalization of marijuana is scheduled to be considered by The San Diego County Board of Supervisors Tuesday.

Statewide ballot measure, Proposition 64 would legalize the recreational use of marijuana in California.

A letter prepared by Supervisor Dianne Jacob, District Attorney Bonnie Dumanis and Sheriff Bill Gore said legalization would “bring a handful of problems” to San Diego County.

“Perhaps of most concern is that legalization of marijuana would lead to more impaired drivers on our roadways, and that our youth would have much greater access to marijuana,” their letter says.

In the four states where marijuana has been legalized, marijuana-related traffic deaths, youth access to marijuana and related emergency department and hospital admissions have all risen dramatically, county officials say, along with underground black market distribution and sales. They added that tourism has been “negatively affected” in those states.

They said passage of the ballot measure, which is widely favored in the polls, would also result in a “staggering” increase in the state bureaucracy, with an estimated seven different agencies needing to draft regulations, according to the county officials.

Proposition 64 is one of 17 statewide ballot measures that voters will consider in the Nov. 8 general election.

Supporters contend passage of Prop 64 would raise $1 billion in annual taxes that can fund drug education, prevention and treatment programs aimed at teens.

The law would also ban marijuana advertising and marketing directed at children and prohibit the production of edible products that appeal to youth.