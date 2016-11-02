Border crisis special report part 3: Syrian immigration into US up 600%

THE BORDER REPORT SERIES:

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) — If you take a trip to the San Diego/Mexico Border, on the surface, you won't notice anything different, but there is.

It's the changing face of immigration.

Not long ago, the biggest issue on the border was smuggling humans and drugs from Mexico.

While that's still a major problem, those who work along the border have a new concern: the possibility of terrorists hiding among the legitimate refugees from Syria.

While the Border Patrol has a duty to uphold the law, some of the agents feel like they're alone in their efforts.

They feel overwhelmed, with no help from above.

In fact, it was an executive order from the president that opened the doors, a humanitarian gesture to save thousands of innocent people from ISIS.

According to the latest numbers, just under 13,000 Syrian refugees have come here since the beginning of the year.

And while 99 percent of the Syrians are Muslim, the Border Patrol doesn't care. A bad guy is a bad guy and terrorists are determined.

Like everyone, they have compassion for the victims of the evil ISIS, but the system is overwhelmed already and processing people from Syria is a different thing.