State lawmaker reveals plans for the future of Qualcomm Stadium

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) — A state lawmaker in San Diego is renewing his call to re-develop the site of Qualcomm Stadium.

State Senator Marty Block said his plan centers on a new vision for expanding one of our local universities.

Where the concrete walls of Qualcomm Stadium now stand, State Senator Mary Block envisions something completely different.

The California lawmaker said he's bullish about his plan to expand San Diego State. He's presuming the 187-acre site in Mission Valley will be vacant soon.

Just days after the defeat of Measures C and D that would have approved funds for a new Chargers stadium, Block said it's time to look at other uses for the Q.

The trolley makes this an ideal site for a second SDSU campus.

Block sees more academic buildings going up, plus new housing for students and faculty.

On the west side of the property, Block talked about a center for public and private partnerships devoted to technology and science.

Sports would be part of the blueprint too. In the northeast corner of the property, Block said a new 35,000 seat stadium for the Aztecs could be built to be shared with a major league soccer team.

Thirty acres of the Mission Valley site would be set aside as open space.

Boosters of the plan joined the senator at a news conference, sounding confident that the Chargers days at this stadium are numbered.