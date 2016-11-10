State lawmaker reveals plans for the future of Qualcomm Stadium - KUSI News - San Diego, CA

State lawmaker reveals plans for the future of Qualcomm Stadium

Posted: Updated:
State lawmaker reveals plans for the future of Qualcomm Stadium State lawmaker reveals plans for the future of Qualcomm Stadium

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) — A state lawmaker in San Diego is renewing his call to re-develop the site of Qualcomm Stadium.

State Senator Marty Block said his plan centers on a new vision for expanding one of our local universities.

Where the concrete walls of Qualcomm Stadium now stand, State Senator Mary Block envisions something completely different.

The California lawmaker said he's bullish about his plan to expand San Diego State. He's presuming the 187-acre site in Mission Valley will be vacant soon.

Just days after the defeat of Measures C and D that would have approved funds for a new Chargers stadium, Block said it's time to look at other uses for the Q.

The trolley makes this an ideal site for a second SDSU campus.

Block sees more academic buildings going up, plus new housing for students and faculty.

On the west side of the property, Block talked about a center for public and private partnerships devoted to technology and science.

Sports would be part of the blueprint too. In the northeast corner of the property, Block said a new 35,000 seat stadium for the Aztecs could be built to be shared with a major league soccer team.

Thirty acres of the Mission Valley site would be set aside as open space.

Boosters of the plan joined the senator at a news conference, sounding confident that the Chargers days at this stadium are numbered.

  • KUSI.com Feedback Form

    Questions or suggestions about this story? Message KUSI News below:

    Member Center
    Log out
    * denotes required fields
    We're sorry, but only one entry is allowed per person.
    Thank you for your continued interest.

    Thanks for your feedback.  We value your opinion!

MOST POPULAR SAN DIEGO NEWS

Stories
Videos
loading...

MOST POPULAR SAN DIEGO NEWS

Stories
Videos
loading...

  • SAN DIEGO WEATHER Supercast

  • Supercast | Meet the Weather Team

  • Sign up here for breaking news email alerts

    Member Center
    Log out
    * denotes required fields

    Thank you for signing up! You will receive a confirmation email shortly.

Powered by Frankly

KUSI News

4575 Viewridge Ave. San Diego, CA 92123
Newsroom: 858-571-NEWS (6397)
Turko Files: 858-571-FILE (3453)
Business offices: 858-571-5151

Powered by WorldNow
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KUSI. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.