2016 CIFSDS Division III Championship: Bishop's Knights vs Christian Patriots

A battle of unbeaten will take place at Southwestern College on Saturday as the Christian Patriots and The Bishop’s School Knights face off to decide the Division III championship.

The high-powered offense of Christian (12-0) is led by junior quarterback Brad Jeremiah, the latest member of the Jeremiah family to line up at signal caller for the Patriots. Hs weapons include senior wide receiver Theo Goodwin, who has caught 60 passes for 1,140 yards and 13 touchdowns this season. Five additional touchdowns on the ground and on special teams shows that he’s a player who must be accounted for on every snap. The ground game is manned by two way standout (and Silver Pigskin Fan Vote finalist) Joey Morones, who’s racked up over 1,000 yards and 26 touchdowns carrying the ball in 2016.

On the other side, the Knights (12-0) average just under 49 points per game and surrender only 12 points each time out. Junior quarterback Jeffrey Jackson has a bevy of playmakers at his disposal, including his brother Jacob. Add in junior wide receiver Mozes Mooney, along with dangerous return man Hasant Moses-Hillman and running back Michael Charrette, and you have a team that can light up defenses as well as any in the county.

Will these two standout offenses produce a classic shootout in the Division III championship game, or will one defense step up to help hand the other team their first loss of the season? It’s a game you won’t want to miss, and you can catch the highlights Saturday night on the All Sports Report!