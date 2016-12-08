City releases recommended guidelines for prospective marijuana businesses

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) — The city of San Diego Thursday released recommendations for guidelines for prospective business owners seeking to open marijuana businesses in the city limits.

The proposal was needed after Proposition 64, the legalization of recreational marijuana, was passed by California voters in November. The law is scheduled to go into effect on Jan. 1, 2018.

The city will be modifying current regulations to allow recreational marijuana sales in line with the current guidelines for the establishment of medical marijuana dispensaries, according to spokesman Arian Collins. The proposed code changes would allow the sale of both retail and medicinal marijuana, while maintaining the regulations and limitations that are currently imposed on medical marijuana consumer cooperatives, he said.

While medical marijuana dispensaries are allowed to sell to customers 18 and older, recreational marijuana under the new law will only be allowed for those 21 and older.

Recreational marijuana retailers will also have to follow the medical marijuana dispensary guidelines that limit them to commercial and industrial zones, 1,000 feet from public parks, churches, child daycare centers, schools, playgrounds, libraries and residential care facilities.

Only four retailers will be allowed in each council district for a total of 36 citywide and they will only be allowed to be open for business from 7 a.m. to 9 p.m. seven days a week.

The draft regulations are intended to put rules in place ahead of the sale and taxation of recreational marijuana that was approved by city voters on the same ballot.

The city's Planning Commission will review the proposal at its meeting next week before it goes to the full City Council for final approval in the coming months.