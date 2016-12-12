Trump Transition: White House selections

WASHINGTON D.C. (KUSI) — On Jan. 20, 2017, President-Elect Donald Trump with take the oath of office to formally become the 45th President of the United States.

President-Elect Trump has diligently been working to choose members of his Cabinet.

According to The Washington Post, Trump's advisers will include heads of 15 executive departments, who will be confirmed by the incoming Senate. The Senate confirmation process began Jan. 3, two weeks before the inauguration.

Cabinet-level positions: Require Senate confirmation

White House advisers: Do not need Senate confirmation

Related Links

National Security Adviser Gen. Michael Flynn resigns following contacts with Russia

Puzder withdraws nomination to be Trump's labor secretary

Senate confirms billionaire investor as commerce secretary