Trump Transition: White House selections

WASHINGTON D.C. (KUSI) — On Jan. 20, 2017, President-Elect Donald Trump with take the oath of office to formally become the 45th President of the United States.

President-Elect Trump has diligently been working to choose members of his Cabinet. 

According to The Washington Post, Trump's advisers will include heads of 15 executive departments, who will be confirmed by the incoming Senate. The Senate confirmation process began Jan. 3, two weeks before the inauguration.

Cabinet-level positions: Require Senate confirmation 

Wilbur Ross - Commerce
Confirmed

 Gen. James Mattis - Defense
Confirmed 		 Betsy DeVos - Education
Confirmed 
Tom Price - Health and Human Services
Confirmed 		 Gen. John F. Kelly - Homeland Security
Confirmed 
Ben Carson - Housing and Urban Development
Confirmed
Jeff Sessions - Justice
Confirmed 		 Labor - Alex Acosta Rex Tillerson - State
Confirmed 
Elaine Chao - Transportation
Confirmed 		 Steve Mnuchin - Treasury
Confirmed 
Confirmed
Linda McMahon - Small Business Administration
Confirmed		 Nikki Haley - United Nations 
Confirmed
Confirmed
Gov. Rick Perry - Energy
Confirmed

Michael Pompeo - CIA Director
Confirmed 

 Mick Mulvaney - Management and Budget
Confirmed

Robert E. Lighthizer - Trade Representative Dan Coats - National Intelligence  David Shulkin - Veterans Affairs
Confirmed 
Sonny Perdue - Agriculture

White House advisers: Do not need Senate confirmation

Stephen K. Bannon - Senior counselor, Chief Strategist
Confirmed		 Reince Priebus - Chief of Staff
Confirmed

Jared Kushner - White House Senior Adviser
Confirmed

 Army Lt. Gen. H.R. McMaster - National Security Adviser
Kellyanne Conway - Counselor to the President
Confirmed		 Stephen Miller - Senior Policy Adviser
Confirmed
Sean Spicer - Press Secretary
Confirmed		 Donald McGahn - White House Counsel
Confirmed

