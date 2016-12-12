Trump Transition: White House selections

WASHINGTON D.C. (KUSI) — On Jan. 20, 2017, President-Elect Donald Trump with take the oath of office to formally become the 45th President of the United States.
President-Elect Trump has diligently been working to choose members of his Cabinet.
According to The Washington Post, Trump's advisers will include heads of 15 executive departments, who will be confirmed by the incoming Senate. The Senate confirmation process began Jan. 3, two weeks before the inauguration.
Cabinet-level positions: Require Senate confirmation
Wilbur Ross - Commerce
|Gen. James Mattis - Defense
Confirmed
|Betsy DeVos - Education
Confirmed
|Tom Price - Health and Human Services
Confirmed
|Gen. John F. Kelly - Homeland Security
Confirmed
Ben Carson - Housing and Urban Development
Confirmed
|Jeff Sessions - Justice
Confirmed
|Labor - Alex Acosta
|Rex Tillerson - State
Confirmed
|Elaine Chao - Transportation
Confirmed
|Steve Mnuchin - Treasury
Confirmed
Confirmed
|Linda McMahon - Small Business Administration
Confirmed
|Nikki Haley - United Nations
Confirmed
Confirmed
Gov. Rick Perry - Energy
Confirmed
Michael Pompeo - CIA Director
|Mick Mulvaney - Management and Budget
Confirmed
|Robert E. Lighthizer - Trade Representative
|Dan Coats - National Intelligence
|David Shulkin - Veterans Affairs
Confirmed
|Sonny Perdue - Agriculture
White House advisers: Do not need Senate confirmation
|Stephen K. Bannon - Senior counselor, Chief Strategist
Confirmed
|Reince Priebus - Chief of Staff
Confirmed
|Army Lt. Gen. H.R. McMaster - National Security Adviser
|Kellyanne Conway - Counselor to the President
Confirmed
|Stephen Miller - Senior Policy Adviser
Confirmed
|Sean Spicer - Press Secretary
Confirmed
|Donald McGahn - White House Counsel
Confirmed
