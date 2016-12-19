Pacific Beach shooting leaves 1 victim hospitalized, two suspects in custody

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) — A shooting in the Crown Point neighborhood of Pacific Beach left a man wounded and two possible suspects in custody Monday.

The gunfire in the area of Jewell Street and Roosevelt Avenue was reported shortly after 12:30 p.m., according to San Diego police.

Medics took the victim, whose identity was withheld, to Scripps Memorial Hospital La Jolla for treatment of a gunshot wound to his upper torso.

Two possible suspects were taken into custody for questioning in the late afternoon, Sgt. Lisa McKean said.