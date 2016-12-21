Man shot in calf in Mount Hope neighborhood

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) — An investigation was underway Wednesday into a shooting that left a man in his 40s with a bullet wound to his lower leg in the Mount Hope neighborhood.

The victim and two other men were talking in the street near the intersection of 39th and F streets when the two suspects walked up around 6:15 p.m. Tuesday. One suspect pulled a gun and fired off several rounds, San Diego police Officer Dino Delimitros said.

One man was hit in the calf, but no other injuries were reported. Delimitros said the victim's wound was not life-threatening.

A detailed description was not available, but police said the suspects were both Hispanic men wearing hooded sweatshirts who ran from the scene and headed west.