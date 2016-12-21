Free sandbags offered ahead of incoming storms - KUSI News - San Diego, CA

Free sandbags offered ahead of incoming storms

Posted: Updated:

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) — San Diego County officials reminded residents of unincorporated areas Wednesday that they can pick up free sandbags to protect their homes from flooding during periods of rain from two winter storms poised to hit the region this week.

Sandbags can help prevent runoff, mud and debris from damaging homes, clogging storm drains and flooding roadways.

"The region is still suffering through record levels of drought this year," county officials said in a statement. "Because of that, rains could trigger erosion and even debris flow, especially in areas that aren't covered by lawns, trees, shrubs and plants."

Residents can pick up sand bags that they'll have to fill themselves at several locations around the county and must bring a shovel.

County officials said sand and bags will be given away at:

Cal Fire stations
17304 state Route 94 in Dulzura
1587 state Route 78 in Julian
16971 state Route 76 in Pauma Valley
3410 Dye Road in Ramona
28205 North Lake Wohlford Road in Valley Center
Bonita-Sunnyside Fire Protection District
4900 Bonita Road
Boulevard Fire Department
40080 Ribbonwood Road
North County Fire Protection District Station 4
4375 Pala Mesa Drive in Fallbrook.

Bags but no sand can be picked up at Alpine Fire Protection District Station 17 at 1364 Tavern Road.

  • KUSI.com Feedback Form

    Questions or suggestions about this story? Message KUSI News below:

    Member Center
    Log out
    * denotes required fields
    We're sorry, but only one entry is allowed per person.
    Thank you for your continued interest.

    Thanks for your feedback.  We value your opinion!

MOST POPULAR SAN DIEGO NEWS

Stories
Videos
loading...

  • Sign up here for breaking news email alerts

    Member Center
    Log out
    * denotes required fields

    Thank you for signing up! You will receive a confirmation email shortly.

  • SAN DIEGO WEATHER Supercast

  • Supercast | Meet the Weather Team

Powered by Frankly

KUSI News

4575 Viewridge Ave. San Diego, CA 92123
Newsroom: 858-571-NEWS (6397)
Turko Files: 858-571-FILE (3453)
Business offices: 858-571-5151

Powered by WorldNow
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KUSI. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.