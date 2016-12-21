Mission Hills home sustains $60,000 in damage from fire sparked - KUSI News - San Diego, CA

Mission Hills home sustains $60,000 in damage from fire sparked by cigarette

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) — A discarded cigarette in an exterior planter box sparked a fire that caused about $60,000 in damage to a Mission Hills home early Wednesday.

Residents of the two-story home on Hortensia Street near Pine Street called for help around 2:30 a.m. after the fire had spread to a wall and attic, according to San Diego Fire-Rescue Capt. Joseph Amador.

Firefighters had the blaze knocked down in about 30 minutes and no one was hurt, Amador said.

KUSI News

4575 Viewridge Ave. San Diego, CA 92123
Newsroom: 858-571-NEWS (6397)
Turko Files: 858-571-FILE (3453)
Business offices: 858-571-5151

