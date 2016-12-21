Mission Hills home sustains $60,000 in damage from fire sparked by cigarette

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) — A discarded cigarette in an exterior planter box sparked a fire that caused about $60,000 in damage to a Mission Hills home early Wednesday.

Residents of the two-story home on Hortensia Street near Pine Street called for help around 2:30 a.m. after the fire had spread to a wall and attic, according to San Diego Fire-Rescue Capt. Joseph Amador.

Firefighters had the blaze knocked down in about 30 minutes and no one was hurt, Amador said.