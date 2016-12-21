One man, one juvenile arrested in fatal Mira Mesa shooting

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) — Two people were arrested in connection to the shooting death of an 18-year-old man in a Mira Mesa neighborhood, police said Thursday.

An 18-year-old man and two suspects — identified as 22-year-old Chien Ngoc PHAM and a 17-year-old — drove to the 8500 block if Menkar Road Tuesday night with the intent to commit a crime, according to San Diego police Lt Ray Valentin. The nature of the crime was not specified.

The 18-year-old, identified as James Carmona Martinez, and one of the suspects exited the vehicle and walked to a home on Menkab Drive and a shootout ensued, Valentin said. Martinez was struck and dropped off by Pham and the 17-year-old at Scripps Memorial Hospital, where he later succumbed to his wounds.

Police received reports of gunfire just after 8:30 p.m. Tuesday. A SWAT team and homicide detectives were called in Wednesday morning to investigate the area where one of the suspects was believed to reside, but neither was found.

During the investigation, residents in the area were asked to remain indoors. The shelter-in-place was lifted just before noon Wednesday.

It is unclear when and where the two suspects were arrested.

Homicide Detectives continue to investigate the incident. Anyone with information was asked to call Crome Stoppers at (888)580-8477 or Homicide Detectives at (619) 531-2293.