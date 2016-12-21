DUI suspect accused in Midway-way crash charged with multiple fe - KUSI News - San Diego, CA

DUI suspect accused in Midway-way crash charged with multiple felony counts

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) — A 21-year-old DUI suspect who allegedly fled the scene of a Midway-area crash that left two pedestrians injured, one seriously, was charged Wednesday with multiple felony counts, including evading with reckless driving and hit-and-run.

Arraignment was postponed until Thursday for Yosvaldo Steven Sixco, who allegedly drove off after his car hit the victims in the area of Camino del Rio West and Sports Arena Boulevard shortly before 10:30 p.m. Sunday.

One of the pedestrians was dragged for about 800 feet before he tumbled onto the roadway, according to San Diego police. The 24-year-old man suffered a fractured pelvis and major injuries to his face and arms.

He was hospitalized in critical condition, while his 25-year-old male companion was admitted for treatment of less severe trauma, SDPD spokesman Joshua Hodge said.

About 90 minutes after the accident, patrol officers tried to pull over a damaged car being driving with its headlights off in the Morena area, near the University of San Diego.

The driver of the sedan — later identified as Sixco — allegedly refused to yield and sped off, but soon lost control and sent the car crashing into a parked car and a power pole near the intersection of Colusa and Lauretta streets.

