DUI suspect accused in Midway-way crash charged with multiple felony counts

Thanks for your feedback. We value your opinion!
A not so unexpected setback Monday for President Trump's efforts to repeal and replace Obamacare.More>>
A not so unexpected setback Monday for President Trump's efforts to repeal and replace Obamacare.More>>
The highest court in the land ruled Monday on President Trump's travel ban. The Supreme Court said it will allow parts of the ban to go into effect.More>>
The highest court in the land ruled Monday on President Trump's travel ban. The Supreme Court said it will allow parts of the ban to go into effect.More>>
Four-time America's Cup Champion Dennis Conner joined KUSI's Dave Scott to discuss team Oracles America's Cup loss.More>>
Four-time America's Cup Champion Dennis Conner joined KUSI's Dave Scott to discuss team Oracles America's Cup loss.More>>
The Sally Ride Science Junior Academy summer program starts June 26 and runs through July 21. The program is a partnership between Sally Ride Science, the education company Ride co-founded in 2001, and UC San Diego.
The goal of the program is to continue the mission of Ride and her co-founders to expand educational opportunities in the sciences, especially for girls and young women.More>>
The Sally Ride Science Junior Academy summer program starts June 26 and runs through July 21. The program is a partnership between Sally Ride Science, the education company Ride co-founded in 2001, and UC San Diego.
The goal of the program is to continue the mission of Ride and her co-founders to expand educational opportunities in the sciences, especially for girls and young women.More>>
The New York Times is putting a spotlight on San Diego's Chief Deputy District Attorney. The paper is drawing a comparison of Chief Deputy DA Summer Stephen and the heroine of "Law and Order SVU."More>>
The New York Times is putting a spotlight on San Diego's Chief Deputy District Attorney. The paper is drawing a comparison of Chief Deputy DA Summer Stephen and the heroine of "Law and Order SVU."More>>
A 61-year-old Bonsall man died Sunday after being struck from the side of his vehicle by a suspected drunk driver who ran a red light, according to the California Highway Patrol.More>>
A 61-year-old Bonsall man died Sunday after being struck from the side of his vehicle by a suspected drunk driver who ran a red light, according to the California Highway Patrol.More>>
Four drivers were arrested at a DUI/driver's license checkpoint in Poway that ended Saturday morning, two for driving under the influence of alcohol, one for driving under the influence of drugs and one for possession of a stolen vehicle from Colorado, according to sheriff's officials.More>>
Four drivers were arrested at a DUI/driver's license checkpoint in Poway that ended Saturday morning, two for driving under the influence of alcohol, one for driving under the influence of drugs and one for possession of a stolen vehicle from Colorado, according to sheriff's officials.More>>
A town hall meeting meant for veterans to share their experiences with civilians who haven't gone through combat is scheduled for Saturday in El Cajon.More>>
A town hall meeting meant for veterans to share their experiences with civilians who haven't gone through combat is scheduled for Saturday in El Cajon.More>>
The San Diego Police Department announced Friday that surveillance video they initially believed showed footage of missing 85-year-old Tai Heng Sun, was actually footage of someone else.More>>
The San Diego Police Department announced Friday that surveillance video they initially believed showed footage of missing 85-year-old Tai Heng Sun, was actually footage of someone else.More>>