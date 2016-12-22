NTSB report blames air traffic controller for 2015 midair collis - KUSI News - San Diego, CA

NTSB report blames air traffic controller for 2015 midair collision

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) — The National Transportation Safety Board announced what it thinks caused a midair collision near Brown Field that killed a total of five people, including a Qualcomm executive.

That fatal accident happened a year ago last August.

The report lays most of the blame on an air traffic controller with with 37 years of experience.

Qualcomm Executive Michael Copeland was piloting a Cessna 172M when it was hit by an experimental Sabreliner Jet.

The midair collision resulted in wreckage from the crash scattered over a wide area of about a mile from Brown Field.

According to the National Transportation Safety Board, the midair collision was the results of a series of mistakes by an air traffic controller. Also contributing to the crash was the two pilots failure to see each other. 

In addition to Copeland, all four people aboard the Sabreliner lost their lives. They included Pilot Jeffrey Percy, Co-Pilot James Hale and passengers Carlos Palos and John Kovach.

The four killed on the Sabreliner were all associated with Military Contractor BAE Systems.

The NTSB said Copeland was conducint touch and go landings when the midair collision happened.

The federal agency said the air traffic controller failed to properly identify the two aircfrats and that the controller should have ordered the pilot of the Sabreliner to climb immediately.

Before the collision, the crew of the Sabreliner reported they had air traffic on both their left and right as there was another Cessna in the air.

Neither pilot showed signs of drugs or alcohol in their systems. The air traffic controller in question had 37 years of experience at the time of the crash.

Copeland leaves behind two children and a wife to whom he was married for 36 years.

