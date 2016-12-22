Meeting to discuss flight path changes took place Wednesday even - KUSI News - San Diego, CA

Meeting to discuss flight path changes took place Wednesday evening

Posted: Updated:
Meeting to discuss flight path changes took place Wednesday evening Meeting to discuss flight path changes took place Wednesday evening

POINT LOMA (KUSI) - The group of San Diegans who are angry over the FAA's new flight path changes is growing a little bigger.

Two new communities expressed their feelings at Wednesday night's Airport Noise Advisory Committee.

Residents of Point Loma say the planes flying overhead rattle their homes, set off their car alarms and make their homes feel like they're actually living on an airport runway, not the quiet beach community they're used to.

The city told Point Loma residents to file complaints and that's what they've been doing.

If not out of pure irritation from the noise, but out of concern for the potential drop in property values.

Let's take a look at the numbers:

  • In 2012, for the entire year, there were only 232 complaints
  • In 2015, there was about 4,000 complaints
  • In 2016, the number of complaints jumped up to 30,000

  • KUSI.com Feedback Form

    Questions or suggestions about this story? Message KUSI News below:

    Member Center
    Log out
    * denotes required fields
    We're sorry, but only one entry is allowed per person.
    Thank you for your continued interest.

    Thanks for your feedback.  We value your opinion!

MOST POPULAR SAN DIEGO NEWS

Stories
Videos
loading...

  • Sign up here for breaking news email alerts

    Member Center
    Log out
    * denotes required fields

    Thank you for signing up! You will receive a confirmation email shortly.

  • SAN DIEGO WEATHER Supercast

  • Supercast | Meet the Weather Team

Powered by Frankly

KUSI News

4575 Viewridge Ave. San Diego, CA 92123
Newsroom: 858-571-NEWS (6397)
Turko Files: 858-571-FILE (3453)
Business offices: 858-571-5151

Powered by WorldNow
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KUSI. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.