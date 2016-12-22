Meeting to discuss flight path changes took place Wednesday evening

POINT LOMA (KUSI) - The group of San Diegans who are angry over the FAA's new flight path changes is growing a little bigger.

Two new communities expressed their feelings at Wednesday night's Airport Noise Advisory Committee.

Residents of Point Loma say the planes flying overhead rattle their homes, set off their car alarms and make their homes feel like they're actually living on an airport runway, not the quiet beach community they're used to.

The city told Point Loma residents to file complaints and that's what they've been doing.

If not out of pure irritation from the noise, but out of concern for the potential drop in property values.

Let's take a look at the numbers: