Two killed in storm-related crashes

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) — The first of two back-to-back winter storms in the San Diego area has moved on Thursday afternoon, after heavy rain caused numerous traffic accidents and roadway flooding throughout the County.

An even more powerful storm was expected to follow close behind and bring snow to lower levels of the local mountains this weekend.

The East County area has received the most precipitation so far, according to rainfall totals as of midday Thursday, according to the National Weather Service.

Flooding was reported in Lakeside and Spring Valley Wednesday night, and early Thursday in San Diego neighborhoods of Mission Valley, Grantville, Palm City and Otay Mesa.

As usual, the wet, windy conditions also were leading to traffic snarls across the county.

At approximately 5:40 a.m. Thursday morning, a 42-year-old Hispanic female was involved in a solo vehicle traffic collision eastbound SR-905, west of Britannia Blvd. The female exited her vehicle and was seen by witnesses walking eastbound in the center median approximately one mile east of the original traffic collision.

At approximately 5:51 a.m., the female adult attempted to cross the eastbound lanes of SR-905 from the center diver to the right shoulder when she was struck by an unknown vehicle. The vehicle failed to stop on scene and continued eastbound on SR-905. The female adult sustained fatal injuries as a result of being struck and was pronounced deceased on scene.

All eastbound lanes were temporarily closed for the investigation.

Overnight, A 23-year-old San Diego woman was killed in a single-vehicle crash on rain-slick Interstate 8 in the Lakeside area.

The victim lost control of her Toyota Solara as she attempted to change lanes in the rain shortly before midnight. The car struck a metal guardrail at about 65 miles per hour and tumbled off the eastbound freeway near Los Coches Road, according to California Highway Patrol Officer Kevin Pearlstein.

The driver died at the scene and her name has yet to be made public.

Pearlstein said intoxication was not a factor in the crash.

The California Highway Patrol recorded about 224 traffic crashes on rain-slick roads and freeways in San Diego County from midnight through 4 p.m. Thursday.

The CHP, which handles calls on all county freeways and streets in the unincorporated areas, typically logs about 140 crashes on a non-rainy day, according to Officer Mary Bailey.

The largest number of collisions — 71 — were logged between midnight and 6 a.m., she said.

A brief intermission was expected between the two storms, with the second poised to hit the region Friday evening.

Forecasters said they anticipated heavy rain, mountain snow and gusty winds across the region that may cause problems for holiday travelers, such as slick roads and lowered visibility, and may affect travel on Interstates 8 and 15.

The storm was expected to move out of the region Saturday night and milder and drier weather will follow on Christmas Day, forecasters said.