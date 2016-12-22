Woman killed in I-8 rollover crash after losing control of car - KUSI News - San Diego, CA

Woman killed in I-8 rollover crash after losing control of car

Posted: Updated:

LAKESIDE (KUSI) — A 23-year-old San Diego woman was killed in a single-vehicle crash on rain-slick Interstate 8 in the Lakeside area, authorities said Thursday.

The victim lost control of her Toyota Solara as she attempted to change lanes in the rain shortly before midnight. The car struck a metal guardrail at about 65 miles per hour and tumbled off the eastbound freeway near Los Coches Road, according to California Highway Patrol Officer Kevin Pearlstein.

The driver died at the scene and her name has yet to be made public.

Pearlstein said intoxication was not a factor in the crash.

