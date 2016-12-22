Influenza complications attributed to 2 deaths in San Diego Coun - KUSI News - San Diego, CA

Influenza complications attributed to 2 deaths in San Diego County

Posted: Updated:

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) — A man and a woman in their 80s recently died of complications from influenza, bringing the region's "flu season" death toll to three, the San Diego County Health and Human Services Agency reported today. The man, 83, and woman, 89, were already dealing with medical problems, according to the HHSA.

"The flu can be a deadly illness," said Dr. Wilma Wooten, the county public health officer. "Getting a flu shot now will help you stay well." Three people had also died of influenza-related causes by this time last year. In the last "flu season," 68 people died.

The agency reported that the number of lab-confirmed cases is more than double that of this time in 2015 — 417 this year compared to 200 last year.

The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommends flu shots annually for everyone at least 6 months old. Vaccination is more important for people with weakened immune systems, as well as those who are pregnant, elderly or live with or care for others at high risk. Other suggestions for staying healthy include frequent hand-washing, using hand sanitizers, staying away from sick people, avoiding touching the eyes, nose or mouth, and cleaning commonly touched surfaces.

Flu vaccines are available at doctors' offices and pharmacies. People without medical insurance can go to a county public health center to get vaccinated. A list of locations is available at www.sdiz.org or by calling 211.
 

  • KUSI.com Feedback Form

    Questions or suggestions about this story? Message KUSI News below:

    Member Center
    Log out
    * denotes required fields
    We're sorry, but only one entry is allowed per person.
    Thank you for your continued interest.

    Thanks for your feedback.  We value your opinion!

MOST POPULAR SAN DIEGO NEWS

Stories
Videos
loading...

  • Sign up here for breaking news email alerts

    Member Center
    Log out
    * denotes required fields

    Thank you for signing up! You will receive a confirmation email shortly.

  • SAN DIEGO WEATHER Supercast

  • Supercast | Meet the Weather Team

Powered by Frankly

KUSI News

4575 Viewridge Ave. San Diego, CA 92123
Newsroom: 858-571-NEWS (6397)
Turko Files: 858-571-FILE (3453)
Business offices: 858-571-5151

Powered by WorldNow
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KUSI. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.