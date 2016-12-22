Motorist killed in hit-and-run crash after exiting her truck in - KUSI News - San Diego, CA

Motorist killed in hit-and-run crash after exiting her truck in Otay Mesa

Posted: Updated:

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) — A motorist who had exited her pickup truck following a non-injury crash on state Route 905 in Otay Mesa was subsequently struck and killed by a hit-and-run driver early Thursday morning.

The motorist first struck a guardrail in the eastbound lanes near Britannia Boulevard around 5:45 a.m., according to the California Highway Patrol. The agency also reported a separate hit-and-run crash involving a pedestrian in the same area.

According to news reports from the scene, the woman got out of her vehicle and had started walking when she was struck, possibly by a tractor-trailer, which did not stop.

The eastbound lanes were left blocked for a time, but were cleared around 6:30 a.m. One eastbound lane and the onramp from Britannia Boulevard to SR-905 were closed until about 8 a.m., according to the CHP.

