Hundreds of SDG&E customers affected by outages

OTAY MESA (KUSI) — The lights went out this morning for more than 1,500 San Diego Gas and Electric customers in the Mission Valley, Tierrasanta and Kearny Mesa areas, according to the company's unplanned outage website.

The cause was not determined, but SDG&E estimated that the power would be restored by 2 p.m. to the 1,547 customers affected by the 11:43 a.m. outage.

Meantime, an outage in the South Bay was mostly restored. The electricity went out at 9:40 a.m. for 1,753 customers in the areas of Otay Mesa, Otay Lake, Otay Reservoir, Eastlake, Sunnyside and Rancho Del Rey, according to the utility's website.

While the cause was not announced by the power company, the electricity had been restored to all but 29 customers as of noon.