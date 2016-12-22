San Diegans under 40 more likely to be crime victims and suspects, report finds

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) — San Diegans under the age of 40 were far more likely to be crime victims and suspects than their older counterparts last year, while males made up about two-thirds of the victims of most types of crimes, according to a report released Thursday.

People aged 39 and younger accounted for 52 percent of homicide victims in the region in 2015, 82 percent of rape victims, 69 percent of robbery victims and 63 percent of assault victims, according to the report by the San Diego Association of Governments. The age group represents half the county's population.

From arrest reports, SANDAG determined that 62 percent of adult suspects were under 40 years old, even though the 18-39 age group made up just one-third of the population. People ages 25 to 39 accounted for nearly half of the murder suspects, 44 percent for rape and 42 percent for assault — despite being just 21 percent of the population, the regional planning agency reported.

According to SANDAG, area crime rates tend to fluctuate, but the characteristics of victims and suspects tend to be stable.

The study found that while the population of men and women is roughly 50-50, males accounted for 69 percent of murder victims and 82 percent of murder suspects, 70 percent of robbery victims and 85 percent of suspects, and 65 percent of assault victims and 73 percent of suspects. Women made up 90 percent of rape victims, with male victims being added to the category last year for the first time.

Whites, who comprised 47 percent of the county's population last year, accounted for 39 percent of murder victims and 26 percent of suspects, 52 percent of rape victims and 26 percent of those arrested, 36 percent of robbery victims and 25 percent of suspects, and 40 percent of assault victims and 39 percent of those arrested.

Blacks, 4 percent of the population, were overrepresented in every category in the SANDAG report as victims and suspects, including 20 percent of murder victims and 33 percent of suspects, 10 percent of rape victims and 22 percent of suspects, 11 percent of robbery victims and 31 percent of arrestees, and 16 percent of assault victims and 19 percent of suspects.

Hispanics, making up about one-third of the population, were overrepresented as rape suspects, 45 percent; robbery victims and suspects, 37 and 40 percent; and assault victims and suspects, barely above at 34 and 35 percent.

SANDAG also reported that rape was the only category in which minors were overrepresented — 24 percent of victims compared to their 17 percent share of San Diego County's population.