San Diego selected as part of White House TechHire initiative

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) — San Diego is one of 21 cities and regions that have been added to TechHire, a White House initiative that aims to get 100,000 young Americans hired into technology-related jobs by 2020, the mayor's office announced Thursday.

TechHire is designed to help employers that are searching for talent, and assist job-seekers get the training and connections they need to be hired.

"San Diegans should be the first in line for good-paying jobs in our rapidly-growing tech sector and the city is making it easier than ever for people to learn the kills they need to qualify for these rewarding careers," Mayor Kevin Faulconer said. "This recognition will give us the opportunity to expand these efforts to train our local workforce to compete for the high-tech jobs of the future."

Through the initiative, the city of San Diego, the San Diego Workforce Partnership and its partners are working to help more than 1,000 youth and young adults — including 150 veterans — begin careers in coding and cyber security.

"San Diego's innovation economy is rapidly creating new software development job opportunities,'' said Erik Caldwell, director of the city's Economic Development Department. ``We are pleased to see the city's efforts to help all San Diegans access these opportunities gaining national recognition.''

The initiative started last year as a pilot program with 20 cities and regions, and more than 300 employers. The number of localities has since grown to over 70.