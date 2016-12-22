Nonprofit organizations call for push in donations

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) — The holidays make it really difficult for families in need. Thousands of people in San Diego depend on nonprofit organizations like the Salvation Army and the Food Bank for assistance.

But both organizations have been struggling this holiday season and need your help to make sure families in need have all the essentials on Christmas.

The Salvation Army and the San Diego Food Bank are both vital sources of help for people in need, not only around the holidays, but year round.

The nonprofits provide food, clothing and, most importantly, hope for thousands in San Diego struggling to get by.

This year, both organizations are lacking what is needed to bring the Christmas miracle to hose who are hungry, have lost their jobs and those who hope to give their children at least one toy Christmas morning.

And even when the holidays are over, many families will still depend on them for assistance.

The Salvation Army holds its Red Kettle Holiday campaign every year, but the fundraiser is down 11 percent, nearly $78,000 in donations from this time last year.

The organization needs to raise another $207,000 to reach its goal of $835,000. The campaign ends on Christmas Eve, which means the Salvation Army only has a couple of days left to raise the money.

If it doesn't reach the goal, many San Diegans searching for help could go without in 2017.