Woman trapped in car between building, embankment

By Christina Bravo
SAN DIEGO (KUSI) — Firefighters were working to rescue a woman trapped inside her vehicle Friday after it became wedged between a building and an embankment on Sweetwater Road in National City.

The vehicle drove out of an apartment parking lot, off an embankment and into a strip mall building in the 1727 block of Sweetwater Road just after 7:30 a.m. Friday. The vehicle became wedged between the steep embankment and the strip mall building, trapping the woman inside.

Firefighters were called to remove the woman. She was uninjured.  

