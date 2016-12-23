Woman trapped in car between building, embankment

Thanks for your feedback. We value your opinion!
A group will march Wednesday evening to an affordable housing complex in Rancho Penasquitos that they say developers want to knock down and replace with luxury units.More>>
Millions of Americans suffer from Post-traumatic Stress Disorder. It's a psychological response to a traumatic or life-threatening event.More>>
The county Department of Animal Services is offering free pet microchipping for residents ahead of the Fourth of July holiday as a way to prevent animals from becoming lost if they are easily scared by fireworks.More>>
The body of a local sailor killed when the U.S. guided-missile destroyer USS Fitzgerald collided with a Philippine merchant ship off the coast of Japan will be returned to San Diego Wednesday.More>>
The Board of Supervisors Tuesday unanimously approved a $5.78 billion budget for the fiscal year that begins Saturday.More>>
One person is in custody Wednesday after a gun discharged during a fight and grazed a victim's head inside a recreational vehicle parked at Mission Bay Park, police said.More>>
Public transportation riders in San Diego County can now store cash balances on their compass cards for use on buses, trains and trolleys operated by the Metropolitan Transit System and North County Transit District, the MTS announced Wednesday.More>>
A suspected drunk driver led police on a high-speed pursuit Wednesday through La Mesa and El Cajon before crashing into the back of a semi truck on Interstate 8.More>>
A woman in her 90s and her son were safe Wednesday after escaping a fire that destroyed their mobile home in San Marcos.More>>
The owner of the last operating card room in San Diego is scheduled Wednesday to appeal the denial of a police permit renewal to the City Council's Public Safety and Livable Neighborhoods Committee.More>>
